Late drama as Slovakia shock Belgium at Euro 2024

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: BBC

Slovakia stunned Group E favorites Belgium in their Euro 2024 opener with a dramatic win in Frankfurt.



Ivan Schranz capitalized on a defensive error by Manchester City's Jeremy Doku to put Slovakia ahead. Romelu Lukaku had two goals disallowed by VAR, adding to Belgium's frustration.



Despite numerous chances, including a near goal by substitute Johan Bakayoko, Belgium couldn't equalize. Slovakia's David Hancko made a crucial goalline clearance, and Lukas Haraslin threatened with several close attempts.



Belgium, needing to recover from their group stage exit in the 2022 World Cup, next face Romania, while Slovakia, buoyed by their victory, will play Ukraine.