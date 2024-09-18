You are here: HomeSports2024 09 18Article 1983188

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

    

Source: BBC

Late turnaround helps Spurs sink Coventry

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Djed Spence's goal after 88 minutes started Tottenham's comeback Djed Spence's goal after 88 minutes started Tottenham's comeback

Brennan Johnson netted a dramatic winner in the 93rd minute, leading Tottenham to a comeback victory over Championship team Coventry City in the third round of the Carabao Cup, following two late goals.

Tottenham faced challenges throughout the match and went behind when Brandon Thomas-Asante scored for Coventry in the 63rd minute, finishing off a low cross from Norman Bassette.

However, Djed Spence leveled the score for the Premier League side in the 88th minute, assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment