Late turnaround helps Spurs sink Coventry

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 September 2024

Source: BBC

Brennan Johnson netted a dramatic winner in the 93rd minute, leading Tottenham to a comeback victory over Championship team Coventry City in the third round of the Carabao Cup, following two late goals.



Tottenham faced challenges throughout the match and went behind when Brandon Thomas-Asante scored for Coventry in the 63rd minute, finishing off a low cross from Norman Bassette.



However, Djed Spence leveled the score for the Premier League side in the 88th minute, assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.