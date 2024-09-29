Lawrence & Butland secure Rangers win over Hibs

Sports News of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: BBC

Rangers secured a narrow victory in the Scottish Premiership against Hibernian, thanks to a remarkable goal from Tom Lawrence, despite a disjointed performance.



Following their Europa League triumph over Malmo on Thursday, Rangers manager Philippe Clement implemented four changes to the starting lineup, including a debut for striker Hamza Igamane. However, this led to a lackluster display in the first half.



The home side found it challenging to generate opportunities against a well-organized Hibernian defense. Nevertheless, Lawrence's curling shot, which came late in the half as he cut in from the left, found the top corner of the net and ultimately decided the match, as VAR overturned an offside decision.