Lawrence Ofori's stunning strike secures Moreirense's victory over Vizela

Sports News of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In an exhilarating match in the Portuguese Liga on Friday night, Lawrence Ofori, a Ghanaian midfielder, scored a remarkable goal to secure a 1-0 victory for Moreirense against Vizela.



Before the match, Moreirense had a better head-to-head record with three wins, while Vizela had none, and there was one draw between the two teams.



Ofori, who started the game at the Parque Desportivo Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas, played an impressive 80 minutes.



He was accompanied by Godfried Frimpong, a Dutch-born Ghanaian defender, in the Moreirense lineup. Despite Vizela dominating possession, Moreirense managed to create more scoring opportunities throughout the match.



The only goal of the game came in the 23rd minute when Ofori produced a moment of brilliance.



Taking advantage of a rebounded ball from a corner outside the penalty area, the midfielder unleashed an unstoppable shot into the back of the net, leaving Vizela goalkeeper Ruberto helpless.



Ofori's strike is undoubtedly a strong contender for the goal of the week.



With twenty-nine appearances this season, Ofori has now scored one goal and provided one assist for Moreirense. The team is scheduled to face Casa Pia AC in their next league game on May 12th.