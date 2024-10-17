Le Parisien confirm Kylian Mbappe had relations with woman in Stockholm

Sports News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A report from Le Parisien has confirmed that Kylian Mbappé had a consensual relationship with a woman in Stockholm.



The French media outlet stated that this information came to light as part of an ongoing investigation related to allegations surrounding the Real Madrid forward.



The details of their relationship have sparked significant media attention, particularly in light



Read full articleof the legal scrutiny that Mbappé is currently facing.



However, there has been no further comment from the player or his legal team regarding the matter.



This development adds to the already complex legal situation surrounding Mbappé, as he remains focused on clearing his name amidst the ongoing investigation. Fans and the football community are closely watching as more details unfold.