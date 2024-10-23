You are here: HomeSports2024 10 23Article 1997417

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

    

Source: BBC

LeBron James and son Bronny make NBA history

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

LeBron James on working with son Bronny at the LA Lakers Published LeBron James on working with son Bronny at the LA Lakers Published

LeBron James and his son Bronny achieved a historic milestone as the first father-son pair to play together in an NBA game during the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This significant event occurred with four minutes remaining in the first half of the Lakers' 110-103 win, as coach JJ Redick introduced them.

The enthusiastic crowd at the Crypto.com Arena erupted in cheers when they took the court, with the Lakers leading 51-35 at that moment.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment