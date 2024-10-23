LeBron James and son Bronny make NBA history

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 October 2024

Source: BBC

LeBron James and his son Bronny achieved a historic milestone as the first father-son pair to play together in an NBA game during the Los Angeles Lakers' season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.



This significant event occurred with four minutes remaining in the first half of the Lakers' 110-103 win, as coach JJ Redick introduced them.



The enthusiastic crowd at the Crypto.com Arena erupted in cheers when they took the court, with the Lakers leading 51-35 at that moment.