LeBron James' son Bronny drafted by dad's LA Lakers

Sports News of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: BBC

Bronny James was picked 55th overall in the second round of the NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, potentially setting up the first father-son pairing in NBA history with his legendary father, LeBron James.



At 19, Bronny recently completed his first year of college basketball at USC, averaging 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game. Despite facing a cardiac arrest last July and a congenital heart defect, he was cleared to play in November.



LeBron, a four-time NBA champion, has expressed his desire to play his final season with his son, adding significant attention to Bronny's NBA journey.