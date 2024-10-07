You are here: HomeSports2024 10 07Article 1990376

Source: BBC

LeBron and Bronny James make NBA history

Bronny James (left), 20, alongside father LeBron, 39

LeBron James and his son Bronny made history as the first father-son pair to compete together on the same NBA team during a pre-season game for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Phoenix Suns.

Bronny took to the court in the second quarter, coinciding with his 20th birthday, although the Lakers lost 118-114. This marked a unique moment, as no father and son had ever played in an NBA game together, including pre-season matches.

LeBron expressed his amazement on X, stating, "WOW THAT WAS SURREAL." He further described the experience to reporters, recalling a moment after a timeout when they stood side by side, saying it felt like a scene from "The Matrix" and was an unforgettable experience.

