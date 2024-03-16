Leaving Dortmund to coach Black Stars wasn't easy - Otto Addo

Sports News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Otto Addo, the newly appointed coach of Ghana, has acknowledged the challenges he faced in leaving his position as a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund to lead the Black Stars.



The 48-year-old expressed gratitude towards BVB for allowing him to take on this new role.



He emphasized the significance of being able to work for the Ghanaian Football Association while at Dortmund, acknowledging the special place the club holds in his heart.



Otto Addo also mentioned missing his colleagues, players, the club, and the fans. Having previously served as an interim coach for Ghana, he is excited about the opportunity to lead the team on a long-term basis starting in May 2024.



“It was not easy for me to make this decision, but I am very grateful and happy that those responsible at BVB are allowing me to take this step,” the 48-year-old said.



“It is not a matter of course that I was allowed to work for the Ghanaian Football Association alongside my job in Dortmund. I really appreciate that! Borussia Dortmund will always be something special for me – I celebrated my greatest successes here as a player and also experienced an incredible amount as a coach.



“I will definitely miss my colleagues, the boys, the club and the fans”.



Despite the upcoming transition, Addo remains committed to giving his best for BVB until the summer.



He looks forward to the challenges that lie ahead and is eager to begin his first competitive assignment against Mali in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.