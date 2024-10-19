Leeds end Sheffield United's unbeaten start to go second

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: BBC

Leeds United climbed to second place in the Championship following a well-earned 2-0 victory against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United at Elland Road.



Prior to the match, both teams honored former Blades defender George Baldock, who passed away at the age of 31 last week.



In the first half, Leeds controlled the game, with Largie Ramazani and Brenden Aaronson missing key opportunities.



After halftime, Daniel Farke's squad maintained their dominance and finally broke the deadlock when Pascal Struijk scored from a corner in the 69th minute, marking the first goal conceded by the Blades in over 11 hours.