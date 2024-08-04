You are here: HomeSports2024 08 04Article 1966658

Sports News of Sunday, 4 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Legends don’t die, they live forever – Majeed Ashimeru reacts after inspiring Anderlecht’s win over Royal Antwerp

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Majeed Ashimeru Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana's Majeed Ashimeru has responded after helping Anderlecht secure an away victory against Royal Antwerp in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

Despite coming on as a substitute, the Black Stars midfielder emerged as the hero by scoring the winning goal for the Lotto Park outfit.

In just five minutes, the 26-year-old made a significant impact in the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment