You are here: HomeSports2024 10 29Article 1999850

Sports News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Legon Cities coach Paa Kwesi Fabin gutted at draw over Accra Lions

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Paa Kwesi Fabin Paa Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin expressed disappointment over his team's draw with Accra Lions in the Ghana Premier League last Friday.

The match, held at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, was marred by questionable refereeing, leading to frustration among fans.

Despite Accra Lions controlling much of the game, Legon Cities created several scoring opportunities but failed to convert, resulting

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment