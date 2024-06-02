Legon Cities secure 1-0 victory over Bofoakwa Tano

Sports News of Sunday, 2 June 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Legon Cities inflicted further misery on Bofoakwa Tano as they secured a narrow victory over the Hunters at the Theater of Dreams on June 1, 2024.



Mohammed Alidu's goal in the 30th minute proved to be the decisive moment in the match.



The 19-year-old midfielder displayed his skill by lofting the ball over goalkeeper Emmanuel Kobi, who was unable to prevent it from finding the back of the net.



Legon Cities held on to their solitary goal to claim all three points, propelling them to 9th place in the league table with 44 points.



This win solidifies their position in the premier league for the upcoming season.