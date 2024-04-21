Legon Cities secure 2-0 victory over Accra Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Legon Cities achieved a commanding 2-0 victory over Accra Hearts of Oak in the 27th week of the Ghana Premier League, which took place on Saturday afternoon at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.



This win holds great significance for Legon Cities, as they were previously in 13th place with 32 points, while Hearts of Oak occupied the 9th position with 35 points.



The match commenced with both teams battling for control in the midfield. Despite the efforts of the attackers from both sides, neither team managed to score a goal as the first half came to an end.



However, the situation changed in the second half when Legon Cities launched a swift attack into Hearts of Oak's territory, resulting in a goal by Albert Yeboah in the 55th minute.



To regain dominance, Hearts of Oak made several substitutions in the 61st minute, with Salim Adams, Salifu Ibrahim, and Yaw Amankwa Baafi replacing David Oppong Afrane, Enock Asuboteng, and Linda Mtange.



Unfortunately, their endeavours were thwarted when Albert Yeboah scored his second goal of the afternoon in the 67th minute, extending Legon Cities' lead to 2-0.



In their upcoming league game, Legon Cities will face Berekum Chelsea, while Hearts of Oak will go head-to-head with Accra Lions FC.