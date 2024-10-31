You are here: HomeSports2024 10 31Article 2000450

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Legon Cities secure 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Asante Kotoko vs Legon Cities Asante Kotoko vs Legon Cities

Asante Kotoko faced their first loss of the season, falling 2-1 to Legon Cities in a thrilling encounter during week 6 of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League.

The match took place at the Accra Sports Stadium, marking a disappointing evening for the Porcupine Warriors, who had started the season strongly.

Legon Cities took the lead in the 22nd minute with a goal

Read full article.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment