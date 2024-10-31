Legon Cities secure 2-1 victory over Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Thursday, 31 October 2024

Asante Kotoko faced their first loss of the season, falling 2-1 to Legon Cities in a thrilling encounter during week 6 of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League.



The match took place at the Accra Sports Stadium, marking a disappointing evening for the Porcupine Warriors, who had started the season strongly.



Legon Cities took the lead in the 22nd minute with a goal



from Albert Yeboah, which set a challenging tone for Kotoko.



The visitors struggled to establish their game and only managed to equalize in the 76th minute when Albert Amoah found the net, briefly reigniting hope for Kotoko with just 14 minutes left.



However, the celebration was short-lived as Abdul Rhaman quickly put Legon Cities back in front with a goal in stoppage time, sealing the win for his team. Despite this defeat, Kotoko remains in a solid position in the league, currently holding second place with 15 points.



The Porcupine Warriors will aim to bounce back when they face Hearts of Lions on November 3, as they seek to regain their winning momentum and continue their chase for the league title.