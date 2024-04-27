Legon Cities secure 3-2 victory over Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

In a thrilling Ghana Premier League match, Legon Cities clinched a sensational 3-2 win over Berekum Chelsea during Week 28 action.



The exciting game took place at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on Friday afternoon, captivating spectators with its high level of competition.



Despite Legon Cities starting the game in 12th place with 35 points and Berekum Chelsea in 5th with 41 points, the match was fiercely contested right from the beginning.



Fredrick Akatuk opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, with an assist from Stephen Appiah, giving Legon Cities the lead.



Following halftime adjustments, Patrick Ansu equalized for Berekum Chelsea in the 85th minute.



However, Legon Cities quickly regained the lead thanks to Yaya Rahim's goal in the 87th minute. The excitement continued as Awuah Dramani leveled the score for Berekum Chelsea in the 90th minute.



In a dramatic finish, Fredrick Akatuk scored the winning goal in the 90+4 minute, securing a vital victory for Legon Cities.



With this triumph, Legon Cities are now preparing to face Asante Kotoko, while Berekum Chelsea is gearing up for a showdown against Accra Hearts of Oak.