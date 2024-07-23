You are here: HomeSports2024 07 23Article 1962626

Source: Footballghana

Legon Cities will present an offer Paa Kwesi Fabin he can’t say no to – Communications Director

Paa Kwesi Fabin Paa Kwesi Fabin

Legon Cities' Communications Director, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, has disclosed that the club is preparing a compelling offer for head coach Paa Kwesi Fabin, ensuring he won't turn it down.

Fabin, who signed a two-year contract with the team last season, successfully led the team to a 15th-place finish in the Ghana Premier League, narrowly avoiding relegation.

Dwomoh Agyemang is confident that Fabin's performance warrants a contract extension.

