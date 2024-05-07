Legon Sports Stadium to host 2023–24 MTN FA Cup final

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The 2023–24 MTN FA Cup final are set to take place at the newly constructed University of Ghana (Legon) Sports Stadium in Accra, as announced by Wilson Arthur, the committee chairman overseeing the tournament.



Meanwhile, the semi-final matches are scheduled to be held at the WAFA park in Sogakope.



Speaking exclusively to Akoma FM, Mr. Arthur provided insights into the decision-making process behind the venue selections.



“After careful consideration, we revised our initial plan to hold the semi-finals and finals at the newly constructed Tarkwa TNA Stadium and Legon Stadium, respectively. However, the TNA stadium was not yet ready,” he explained.



“Although we contemplated holding the games in Samarboi, after consultations, we concluded that Sogakope in the Volta Region would be more feasible. Hence, we reverted to our backup plan, which was Sogakope,” he added.



Arthur expressed a preference for hosting both the semi-finals and finals at the Legon Stadium in future editions of the competition.



He stated, “While this year’s finals will be held at the Legon Stadium, our goal is to designate this venue for both the semi-final and final rounds of the competition in the future, pending exco approval.”