You are here: HomeSports2024 09 17Article 1982306

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

    

Source: Kickgh

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper lauds Ndidi after stellar performance in Crystal Palace draw

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Wilfred Ndidi Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper has commended Wilfred Ndidi for his impressive performance, contributing two assists in the challenging away draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Nigerian midfielder played a crucial role in helping the Foxes secure a 2-2 tie at Selhurst Park, setting up goals for Jamie Vardy and Stephy Mavididi.

Cooper noted, "He demonstrated similar abilities last season based on my analysis," highlighting Ndidi's consistent impact in matches.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment