Leicester City exercises €17m buy option for Fatawu Issahaku

Sports News of Saturday, 4 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Leicester City, champions of the English Championship, have opted to activate the €17 million buy option for winger Fatawu Issahaku, marking the Ghanaian international's impressive season on loan from Sporting Lisbon.



Issahaku, who joined Leicester on loan from Sporting Lisbon, has been outstanding throughout the season, contributing 13 league assists, making him the club's second-highest assist provider after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.



Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim confirmed the impending deal, expressing confidence in the club's ability to profit from talented players like Issahaku, even if they don't find success within their system.



Initially signed by Sporting Lisbon in 2022 from Ghanaian side Steadfast FC, Issahaku's time at the Portuguese club did not meet expectations, leading to his loan move to Leicester at the beginning of the 2023/2024 season.



Leicester's successful campaign resulted in their promotion back to the Premier League after facing relegation to the Championship in the 2022/2023 season.



