Leicester City eyeing shock move for Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Leicester City are eyeing a surprise move for Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew as they prepare for their Premier League return.



Ayew, a consistent performer since joining Palace in 2018, has caught Leicester's interest due to his experience and goal-scoring ability.



With just a year left on his contract, Ayew might be available for a reasonable fee.



However, Leicester faces competition from Saudi Pro League clubs.



Last season, Ayew scored four goals and provided eight assists in 37 appearances.



If the move happens, Ayew would join fellow Ghanaian Issahaku Fatawu at Leicester, adding more Ghanaian talent to the squad.