Leicester City manager praises Fatawu Issahaku's exceptional skills

Sports News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Leicester City Football Club manager Enzo Maresca has commended the impressive display of Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku in The Foxes' recent match in the Sky Bet English Championship.



Thanks to a goal from Jamie Vardy, Leicester secured a 1-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, putting an end to their three-game winless run.



Issahaku showcased his skills on the field, playing for 86 minutes before being substituted by James Justin. He completed 15 out of 18 pass attempts, executed both dribble attempts flawlessly, and emerged victorious in six out of nine ground duels during his time on the pitch.



Speaking about Issahaku's performance, Maresca highlighted his offensive prowess in the first half while also acknowledging his defensive contributions. This outstanding performance could potentially enhance Issahaku's chances of securing a permanent deal with Leicester City, as he continues to impress during his loan spell from Sporting Lisbon.



With only 10 games remaining in the season, Leicester, currently leading the league, are determined to secure promotion to the English Premier League after their relegation from the top flight after the 2021-2022 season.