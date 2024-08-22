Leicester City reach agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Leicester City has successfully completed a transfer agreement to sign Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew for a fee of £8 million, according to various reports.



The 32-year-old Ghanaian international has made a notable contribution during his tenure with the Eagles, recording 23 goals and 22 assists in 212 matches across all competitions.



Ayew initially joined Crystal Palace



on loan in August 2018, and his transfer was made permanent in July 2019.



His time at the club has demonstrated his capabilities as a dependable forward. In a recent encounter against Brentford, Ayew began the match on the bench and was substituted in during the last 20 minutes for Daichi Kamada, although the Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat.



Leicester City, who made their return to the Premier League last season, commenced their current campaign with a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.



Despite receiving interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia this summer, Ayew has opted to continue his career in England.



He is now scheduled to undergo a medical examination with Leicester City as the club prepares to integrate him into their squad.