You are here: HomeSports2024 08 22Article 1972682

Sports News of Thursday, 22 August 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Leicester City reach agreement with Crystal Palace to sign Jordan Ayew

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Jordan Ayew Jordan Ayew

Leicester City has successfully completed a transfer agreement to sign Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew for a fee of £8 million, according to various reports.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian international has made a notable contribution during his tenure with the Eagles, recording 23 goals and 22 assists in 212 matches across all competitions.

Ayew initially joined Crystal Palace

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment