Leicester City, who have returned to the Premier League, have made an official offer to Crystal Palace for Ghana forward Jordan Ayew, as reported by journalist Alan Nixon.



The decision to pursue Ayew comes as Leicester's manager, Steve Cooper, looks to reunite with the player, who previously played under him at Swansea City four years ago.



Read full articleold, Ayew has just one year left on his contract with Selhurst Park, and his future with the club seems uncertain following limited playing time under manager Oliver Glasner.



Leicester is looking to strengthen its attacking options ahead of the upcoming Premier League season, with Ayew seen as a player who can bring valuable experience to the squad.



While there has been interest in Ayew from clubs in Saudi Arabia, the move to Leicester is gaining traction.



During the last season, Ayew contributed four goals and seven assists for Crystal Palace, mainly operating from the right wing.



Despite being a consistent presence in the squad, Ayew has not scored more than five goals in a season since the 2019-20 campaign, leading to questions about his current form and future prospects.