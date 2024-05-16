Leicester City target Michael Baidoo scores spectacular goal in Sweden

Sports News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On Wednesday, Michael Baidoo, who is being targeted by Leicester City, demonstrated his exceptional skills by scoring a magnificent goal during IF Elfsborg's dominant victory over AIK in the top division of Swedish football.



Baidoo's display of skill and determination was evident as he intercepted the ball in midfield, embarked on a powerful run into the penalty area, and unleashed a formidable strike from a difficult angle, leaving the AIK goalkeeper completely helpless. This goal played a crucial role in IF Elfsborg's resounding 6-1 triumph.



This exceptional finish serves as a testament to Baidoo's reputation as one of the most sought-after players in Europe this season. With three goals and two assists in just eight league appearances, including his performance in Wednesday's match, Baidoo's impact on the field is undeniable.



While Leicester City has expressed a strong interest in acquiring the talented former Ghana U-20 midfielder, Baidoo has also attracted attention from several other clubs across Europe, such as Hull City, Middlesbrough, Maccabi Haifa, Ludogorets, Ferencvaros, and NEC Nijmegen.



Baidoo's journey to IF Elfsborg began when he was signed by Norwegian club Sandness Ulf in 2022, following his impressive performances with his former club, Vision FC.