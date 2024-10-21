Leicester City will get better and better - Jordan Ayew assures

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew has expressed confidence in the team's commitment to continuous improvement.



His comments follow a thrilling 3-2 victory against Southampton at St. Mary's, where the Foxes overcame a 2-0 deficit at halftime.



After the match, Ayew commended his teammates and emphasized their dedication to enhancing their performance. He stated, "Once we scored our first goal, I felt optimistic. I believed we could turn it around and secure the win, which we did. We had a few setbacks in the first half, but that's part of the game."