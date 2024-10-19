Leicester stun Southampton with late comeback win

Sports News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: BBC

Leicester City executed an incredible turnaround after trailing by two goals, with Jordan Ayew scoring a last-minute winner to secure a thrilling victory over Southampton at St Mary's Stadium in the Premier League.



The Foxes appeared to be in dire straits, facing disappointment from their away fans as Southampton took a well-earned lead with goals from Cameron Archer and Joe Aribo within the first 28 minutes.



Archer opened the scoring with a straightforward finish from a left-wing cross by Ryan Manning just eight minutes into the match, followed by Aribo, who netted another similar goal from a delivery by Kyle Walker-Peters.