Leicester win appeal against decision over PSR charge

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: BBC

Leicester City has successfully appealed a ruling that might have resulted in a points deduction due to an alleged violation of the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability regulations.



An independent panel determined that the Premier League lacked the authority to penalize the club.



In response, the Premier League expressed its surprise and disappointment regarding the panel's conclusion.



Leicester stated that their aim was to ensure the rules are enforced as they are intended.