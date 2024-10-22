Let’s forget about 2025 AFCON and focus on World Cup qualification – Coach Frimpong Mansao

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Frimpong Manso has called for a shift in priorities for the Black Stars, suggesting that the team should abandon hopes of qualifying for the 2025 AFCON and instead concentrate on securing a spot in the World Cup.



His comments come after Ghana's disappointing performance in the AFCON Qualifiers, where they currently sit third in Group F after four matches.



With five points separating the Black Stars from Sudan in second place and seven points behind Angola in first, the path to qualification for AFCON appears increasingly challenging.