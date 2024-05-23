You are here: HomeSports2024 05 23Article 1941425

Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

    

Source: Footballghana

Let’s give Otto Addo freedom to decide what to do with Andre Ayew – Sannie Daara

Andre Dede Ayew

Ibrahim Sannie Daara, the former Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, has emphasized the importance of allowing Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, to independently determine whether to invite captain Andre Dede Ayew for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers next month.

As Addo prepares to announce his squad for the crucial matches against Mali and the Central African Republic, there has been ongoing discussion regarding Ayew's inclusion.

Ayew has showcased his talent this season, scoring five goals in 12 Ligue 1 starts for Le Havre since joining them in November.

