Source: BBC

Leverkusen held by Holstein Kiel in Alonso's 100th game

Jann-Fiete Arp's penalty earned Holstein Kiel the second point in their Bundesliga history Jann-Fiete Arp's penalty earned Holstein Kiel the second point in their Bundesliga history

Bayer Leverkusen relinquished a two-goal advantage as newly-promoted Bundesliga team Holstein Kiel rallied to secure a draw.

Jann-Fiete Arp equalized for his team in the 69th minute by converting a penalty, placing the ball into the bottom right corner following a challenge by Jeremie Frimpong on Armin Gigovic.

Leverkusen began strongly in manager Xabi Alonso's 100th match at the helm, with Victor Boniface and Jonas Hofmann finding the net within the first eight minutes.

