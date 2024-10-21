Leverkusen's Victor Boniface involved in car accident - reports

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface was involved in a car accident following his team's 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, according to reports from German media on Sunday.



Boniface, who secured the match-winning goal in the 72nd minute on Saturday, posted pictures and a video of the damaged vehicle on Instagram.



He also shared an image showing his hand



Read full articlecovered in blood, but these posts were later deleted. A source from the club confirmed to Reuters that Boniface was doing well after the incident.



According to German tabloid Bild, the Nigerian international was a passenger in the vehicle, which was on its way to Frankfurt airport. He reportedly sustained minor hand injuries and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.



Boniface later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing: "God is the greatest."



The Hessen state police provided details of the accident, reporting that it occurred on Sunday morning. The driver of the Mercedes, a 28-year-old man, lost control of the vehicle due to fatigue, colliding with a truck in an adjacent lane.



Leverkusen and Boniface's management agency have not yet commented on the incident.



The 23-year-old striker has been in excellent form, scoring seven goals in 10 appearances for Leverkusen across all competitions this season.



Leverkusen, currently fourth in the Bundesliga with 14 points from seven matches, are set to face French club Brest in the Champions League on Wednesday.