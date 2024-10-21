You are here: HomeSports2024 10 21Article 1996490

Sports News of Monday, 21 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Leverkusen's Victor Boniface involved in car accident - reports

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Victor Boniface has scored seven times for Bayer Leverkusen this season. Victor Boniface has scored seven times for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface was involved in a car accident following his team's 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, according to reports from German media on Sunday.

Boniface, who secured the match-winning goal in the 72nd minute on Saturday, posted pictures and a video of the damaged vehicle on Instagram.

He also shared an image showing his hand

Read full article

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment