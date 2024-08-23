Leverkusen to retain title or will Bayern bounce back?

Sports News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: BBC

Bayer Leverkusen's unprecedented title victory last season provided a refreshing change for the Bundesliga. The breaking of Bayern Munich's long-standing dominance over the trophy instils optimism for a more competitive landscape in the upcoming season and beyond in Germany.



Nevertheless, despite their challenges in the previous year, Bayern enters the 2024-25 season—commencing on Friday with Leverkusen facing Borussia Monchengladbach—as the frontrunners once more.



The record 33-time champions, who had secured 11 consecutive titles before Leverkusen's remarkable unbeaten league run, have undergone significant transformations, including the appointment of Vincent Kompany as their new manager. Although Kompany may not possess the conventional credentials of a Bayern manager, he has made a positive impression in his initial weeks at the helm.



His possession-oriented style of play, demonstrated during his tenure at Anderlecht and his inaugural year with Burnley in the Championship, aligns well with Bayern's identity. Furthermore, Kompany has had the opportunity to welcome several key signings this summer, most notably Michael Olise and Joao Palhinha.



Notably, Palhinha was a target for Kompany's predecessor, Thomas Tuchel, who sought to acquire him last season before a deal with Fulham fell through.



Now, Palhinha has been brought in as Bayern's holding midfielder and is poised to become the most influential player in front of the club's defence since Javi Martinez a decade ago.