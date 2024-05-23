Levy Nene excited to join FC Nordsjaelland

Sports News of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghanaian young forward Levy Nene is thrilled to have signed a long-term contract with FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark after impressing at the Gothia Cup with the Right to Dream Academy.



Nene is looking forward to joining his friend Caleb Yirenkyi at the club and is eager to contribute his best on the field.



He aspires to follow the successful path of former academy graduates like Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana, aiming to make a mark at FC Nordsjaelland and advance his football career.