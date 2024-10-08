You are here: HomeSports2024 10 08Article 1990871

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

    

Source: Football-espana

Lionel Messi pays tribute as Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta announces retirement from football

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Lionel Mess (left) and Andres Iniest Lionel Mess (left) and Andres Iniest

Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from football on Monday via social media. The midfield maestro, who last played for Emirates Club in the UAE, concludes his illustrious 22-year career effective immediately.

Throughout his tenure at Barcelona, Iniesta secured a remarkable 29 trophies, including seven La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, six Copa del Rey victories, three Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, and five Spanish Super Cups.

Additionally, he achieved international success, winning the World Cup once and the European Championship twice, famously scoring the decisive goal in the World Cup final against The Netherlands.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment