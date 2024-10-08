Lionel Messi pays tribute as Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta announces retirement from football

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: Football-espana

Andres Iniesta announced his retirement from football on Monday via social media. The midfield maestro, who last played for Emirates Club in the UAE, concludes his illustrious 22-year career effective immediately.



Throughout his tenure at Barcelona, Iniesta secured a remarkable 29 trophies, including seven La Liga titles, four Champions League titles, six Copa del Rey victories, three Club World Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, and five Spanish Super Cups.



Additionally, he achieved international success, winning the World Cup once and the European Championship twice, famously scoring the decisive goal in the World Cup final against The Netherlands.