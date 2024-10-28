Lionel Messi speaks on Barcelona’s El Clasico demolition of Real Madrid

Sports News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Barcelona is reveling in one of their most impressive El Clasico victories in recent memory.



Hansi Flick’s team achieved a commanding 4-0 triumph at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday night, allowing them to extend their lead to six points at the top of La Liga.



Millions tuned in globally, including Lionel Messi. The Barcelona icon has a history



of dominating Real Madrid and expressed his joy at witnessing the current squad excel in this historic matchup.



In a comment on Barcelona’s post-match Instagram, Messi congratulated his former team on their remarkable win, stating, “What a beautiful victory!!”



Despite the challenging circumstances of his departure in 2021, Messi maintains a strong connection to Barcelona.



It seems likely that he will return to the club in some role after his playing days, which are still a few years away.