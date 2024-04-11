Listowell Duah scores winning penalty to lift trophy in Spain

Sports News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian prodigy, Listowell Agyemang Duah, has achieved his inaugural championship with his new team, Internacional de Zamora, in Spain, marking a promising beginning to his career with the Blue and Whites.



The squad exhibited an exceptional performance, securing victory in the 3rd Torneo Diputacion International de Zamora tournament by triumphing over Real Valladolid Academy in an exhilarating penalty shootout.



The 19-year-old midfielder played a crucial role in the final, earning a position in the starting lineup and delivering an outstanding performance throughout the entire match.



Agyemang demonstrated his composure by calmly converting his penalty kick during the shootout, ultimately securing the invaluable triumph for his team.



Since joining Internacional de Zamora, Agyemang has left a lasting impression with his displays, swiftly establishing himself as a pivotal player and garnering admiration from the supporters.



Looking towards the future, the former New Tafo Opel FC sensation is resolute in maintaining his high standards and contributing to the team's success, with the aim of adding more trophies to his collection.



Agyemang Duah is scheduled to return to action this weekend as Internacional de Zamora embarks on a journey to face Camarzana on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in their ongoing pursuit of further victories.