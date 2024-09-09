You are here: HomeSports2024 09 09Article 1979348

Live-streamed Ghana vs Niger (AFCON qualifiers): Thomas Partey captains team in Morocco

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo announced his starting XI for the high-stakes 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Niger.

The match, set to take place on Monday, September 9, at Morocco's Berkane Municipal Stadium, will see some key changes in the lineup, particularly in midfield and attack, as Ghana seeks to secure its first win in the qualifiers.


