Live streaming: AFCON 2025 Qualifiers - Sudan 2-0 Ghana Black Stars

Sudan has taken a surprising 2-0 lead over Ghana in their ongoing AFCON 2025 qualifier. This is a major blow to the Black Stars, who were hoping to secure their first win in Group F. The match, which is still being played in Benghazi, Libya, is proving to be a difficult one for Ghana, as



Sudan has capitalized on key moments to score twice.



Ghana, under the management of Coach Otto Addo, is under immense pressure to find a way back into the game. With the team needing a victory to keep their qualification hopes alive, time is running out, and the Black Stars will need to rally quickly if they are to avoid defeat.



Sudan's defense has remained resilient, frustrating Ghana's attacking efforts so far. As the match continues, all eyes are on the Black Stars to see if they can stage a comeback before the final whistle. Further updates will follow as the game progresses.