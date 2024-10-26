Liverpool eye former Barcelona star as Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Liverpool is reportedly preparing for a future without Trent Alexander-Arnold by 2025, considering a former Barcelona player as a potential replacement.



The club plans to present a new contract offer to their right back soon, as he faces an important decision regarding his future.



Alexander-Arnold's current contract at Anfield ends at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season,



allowing him to negotiate a free transfer starting in early 2025.



Real Madrid is poised to express their interest in the 26-year-old, prompting Arne Slot to explore alternative options.



If Alexander-Arnold departs, Conor Bradley is anticipated to take on a more significant role, while Celta Vigo's Oscar Mingueza is also under consideration.



Reports from Fichajenet indicate that the 25-year-old has impressed Slot's scouts during his time in Galicia.



Barcelona retains 50% of Mingueza's rights, meaning they would benefit financially if Liverpool decides to make a move, and the versatile defender may be interested in a challenge in the Premier League.