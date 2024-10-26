You are here: HomeSports2024 10 26Article 1998614

Sports News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Liverpool eye former Barcelona star as Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Liverpool is reportedly preparing for a future without Trent Alexander-Arnold by 2025 Liverpool is reportedly preparing for a future without Trent Alexander-Arnold by 2025

Liverpool is reportedly preparing for a future without Trent Alexander-Arnold by 2025, considering a former Barcelona player as a potential replacement.

The club plans to present a new contract offer to their right back soon, as he faces an important decision regarding his future.

Alexander-Arnold's current contract at Anfield ends at the conclusion of the 2024/25 season,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment