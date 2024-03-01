Liverpool eyes Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi as potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp

Sports News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Liverpool is reportedly considering Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi as a potential replacement for Jurgen Klopp, with Xabi Alonso, their top target, not guaranteed to take the job.



Xabi Alonso, currently managing Bayer Leverkusen, is Liverpool's preferred choice, but his decision is uncertain, considering interest from Bayern Munich and the possibility of staying another season at Leverkusen.



If Alonso doesn't take the job, Liverpool has identified Roberto De Zerbi as an alternative. De Zerbi, who has been with Brighton since last season, has also attracted interest from Manchester United, should they part ways with current manager Erik ten Hag.



Speaking on his future, De Zerbi stated on Friday that he hasn't made any decisions and is currently focused on his work with Brighton.