Liverpool great Hansen discharged from hospital

Sports News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: BBC

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen has been released from the hospital after falling ill, according to an announcement from his former club.



The 69-year-old former Scotland defender had received numerous well wishes from the football community after Liverpool confirmed his serious illness on June 9th.



However, a statement from Hansen's family on the club's website revealed that he will now be continuing his recovery at home.



The family expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received and also appreciated the respect for their privacy during this time.