Liverpool legend John Barnes tips Kudus Mohammed as a perfect replacement for Salah

Sports News of Monday, 29 July 2024

Source: kickgh.com

Ex-Liverpool star John Barnes has suggested that Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus could be a viable replacement for Mohamed Salah at Liverpool.



With Salah’s future at Anfield uncertain as he enters the final year of his contract and with interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, Liverpool is exploring potential replacements.



Barnes praised Kudus, who excelled for West Ham United last season with 14 goals and six assists, noting his dynamic and direct style of play, which he believes mirrors that of Salah.