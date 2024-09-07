You are here: HomeSports2024 09 07Article 1978469

Source: BBC

Liverpool legend Yeats dies aged 86

Ron Yeats spent 29 years across two spells at Liverpool as a player and chief scout

Renowned former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats, hailed as a "colossus" by Bill Shankly, has passed away at the age of 86.

The ex-Scotland defender played a key role in the Liverpool team that secured the Second Division title in 1962 under Shankly's management.

Yeats later contributed to the club's success by winning two league titles, the FA Cup, and the Charity Shield on three occasions, solidifying Liverpool's status as one of the nation's most successful teams.

