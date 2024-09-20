Liverpool move for midfielder unlikely to occur in January – Fabrizio Romano

Sports News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: Football-espana

Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi has recently attracted attention due to reports suggesting he regrets rejecting a transfer to Liverpool last August.



Despite this, a move to Anfield is not anticipated in the near future.



While some sources in England indicate that Liverpool might consider triggering his €60 million release clause in January, journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated in his Daily Briefing that Zubimendi's situation remains "completely quiet" with no expected developments.