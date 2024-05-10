Liverpool ready to trigger Kudus' release clause amid Mohamed Salah's potential Saudi move - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 10 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Reports in the UK suggest that Liverpool, a dominant force in the Premier League, is contemplating activating Mohammed Kudus' release clause during the upcoming summer transfer window.



Kudus, who joined West Ham United from Ajax last year, has been in exceptional form for his current club, contributing 13 goals and five assists in 43 appearances.



Liverpool's interest in Kudus stems from their preparations for the potential departure of Mohamed Salah, who rejected an offer in the winter transfer window and may move to the Saudi Pro League.



According to journalist Dean Jones, Kudus has an exit clause in his contract with West Ham, which Liverpool will need to trigger to secure the services of the 23-year-old Ghanaian international.



While the specifics of the release clause remain undisclosed, Jones believes that there is a definite trigger figure involved.



The level and activation conditions of the clause will be crucial in determining whether Liverpool pursues Kudus as a potential target, should Salah indeed leave the club.



Before joining West Ham, Kudus was linked with other English clubs such as Arsenal, Brighton, and Chelsea.



Whether he will stay at West Ham or move elsewhere this summer remains uncertain.