Source: BBC

Liverpool's Alisson a doubt to face Bournemouth

Liverpool's manager Arne Slot has indicated that goalkeeper Alisson Becker may not be available for the Premier League match against Bournemouth on Saturday due to a muscle problem.

Alisson has featured in all four league matches for Liverpool this season and was also in goal during their Champions League victory over AC Milan on Tuesday.

Additionally, he represented Brazil in the Copa America over the summer and participated in the recent international break.

