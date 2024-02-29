You are here: HomeSports2024 02 29Article 1919771

Transfers of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Source: Sky Sports

Liverpool's Andy Robertson a transfer target for Bayern Munich

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Andy Robertson Andy Robertson

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich, according to the Daily Mail.

The Scotland international is said to top a list of potential candidates to replace Alphonso Davies, who is expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

However, the newspaper adds that Bayern recognise that it would be a major challenge to sign Robertson - who still has two years left on his current deal - but are 'setting their sights high'.

Both Bayern and Liverpool will see their respective managers - Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp - depart at the end of the season.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment