Source: Lighters Zone

Liverpool’s latest signing: Club confirms new appointment to keep the Reds in top shape

Clare Farrell

Liverpool has strengthened its behind-the-scenes operations by appointing Clare Farrell as the new lead performance nutritionist for the first-team squad.

While supporters often concentrate on high-profile player transfers, these subtle off-field appointments are vital to the team's overall success.

With the transition from Jurgen Klopp to new manager Arne Slot, the club is undergoing a considerable transformation in its coaching and support staff.

