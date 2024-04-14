Liverpool's title hopes hit by loss to Palace

Sports News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: BBC

Liverpool's Premier League title hopes suffered a huge blow as they fell to a 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace at Anfield.



Eberechi Eze converted from Tyrick Mitchell's cut-back to finish off a flowing Palace move early on and the visitors were deservedly in front at the break.



Jurgen Klopp's Reds ramped up the pressure in the second half but, just as in recent games against Manchester United and Atalanta, their finishing let them down as they fell to a first league loss at home since October 2022.



Defeat leaves Liverpool two points behind leaders Manchester City and level on points with Arsenal before the Gunners' game against Aston Villa later on Sunday (16:30 BST kick-off).



Palace started brightly and led through Eze's well-worked opener, before a slip from Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk gave Jean-Philippe Mateta a golden opportunity to double their lead.



The striker was clean through and lifted his effort past the returning Alisson Becker but Andy Robertson sprinted back to hook the ball off the line.



Liverpool rallied and Wataru Endo struck the bar after Palace failed to deal with a corner before Dean Henderson made a fine reaction save to deny Luis Diaz.



Oliver Glasner's Palace retained a threat on the counter-attack until the break but were largely penned inside their own half in the second 45 minutes.



Henderson made another superb stop from Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota's close-range effort was blocked by Nathaniel Clyne with the goalkeeper nowhere to be seen and Curtis Jones somehow sliced wide when through on goal.



Mateta did have another big chance to score the visitors' second from a rare Palace attack but Alisson made a remarkable save from point-blank range.



Liverpool kept pushing for an equaliser but could not find a way through, with Mohamed Salah's goalbound effort from inside the six-yard box blocked by Mitchell in stoppage time.



The Reds are now left to reflect on a potentially decisive loss with just six matches remaining in the league campaign.